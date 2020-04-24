Play

Vikings' Jeff Gladney: Vikings select 31st overall

The Vikings selected Gladney in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 31st overall.

Gladney (5-foot-10, 191) is a plug-and-play prospect from TCU and a strong value for Minnesota at this pick. The Vikings desperately needed someone to provide cornerback reps, and Gladney might be their top corner immediately. Gladney is an adequate athlete to play outside (4.48-second 40, 37.5-inch vertical) and has more reach than you'd expect of a 5-foot-10 corner (31 and 7/8-inch arms).

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

DRAFT TRACKER
Our Latest Stories
Follow Every Pick Live
NFL Draft Tracker
VIEW