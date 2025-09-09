Okudah suffered a head injury and is being evaluated for a concussion following Monday's 27-24 win over the Bears, Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Okudah sustained the injury on the final play of the contest Monday, taking a blow to the head while trying to make a play on wide receiver D.J. Moore. If the cornerback is ultimately diagnosed with a concussion, he'll have a short week to attempt to clear protocol before Sunday's matchup with the Falcons.