Vikings' Jeff Okudah: Misses practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okudah (concussion) did not practice Thursday.
Okudah is in the league's concussion protocol, and starting cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (elbow) was limited Thursday after not being listed on the injury report Wednesday. Minnesota would likely need to add a cornerback if neither player can suit up Sunday night against the Falcons.
