Okudah (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Okudah sustained a concussion during the Vikings' Week 1 win over the Bears and hasn't cleared protocol, making him unable to suit up Sunday. Before exiting the Week 1 win, the 26-year-old played 14 defensive snaps and recorded two solo tackles. With Okudah and Isaiah Rodgers (elbow) both dealing with injuries, the only cornerbacks on Minnesota's current roster without injury designations are Tavierre Thomas, Byron Murphy and Dwight McGlothern.