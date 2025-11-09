The Vikings placed Okudah (concussion) on injured reserve Saturday.

Okudah entered the league's concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head during the Vikings' Week 8 loss to the Chargers. He was unable to play against the Lions in Week 9, and by being placed on injured reserve, he will be required to miss at least the next four games. That makes Week 14 against the Commanders on Sunday, Dec. 7 the earliest that Okudah can be activated from IR. Fabian Moreau could see more defensive snaps at corner for as long as Okudah is sidelined.