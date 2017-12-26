Vikings' Jeff Overbaugh: Signs with Minnesota
The Vikings signed Overbaugh to a contract Tuesday.
Overbaugh will serve as the Vikings' long snapper Week 17 against the Bears after incumbent Kevin McDermott injured his shoulder in the Week 16 win over the Packers. McDermott hasn't been placed on injured reserve, so Overbaugh could be dropped from the 53-man roster once the latter is healthy again.
More News
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.