The Vikings signed Overbaugh to a contract Tuesday.

Overbaugh will serve as the Vikings' long snapper Week 17 against the Bears after incumbent Kevin McDermott injured his shoulder in the Week 16 win over the Packers. McDermott hasn't been placed on injured reserve, so Overbaugh could be dropped from the 53-man roster once the latter is healthy again.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories