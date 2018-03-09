Vikings' Jeff Overbaugh: Will be released by Vikings
Overbaugh will be released by the Vikings, Chris Tomasson of the Twin Cities Pioneer Press reports.
Overbaugh was picked up late in the 2017 season after starting long snapper Kevin McDermott was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. With McDermott's recovery coming along well, Overbaugh will test free agency.
More News
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...