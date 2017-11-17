Vikings' Jeremiah Sirles: Full practice participant
Sirles (knee) practiced without limitations Friday and is in line to play Sunday against the Rams.
Sirles will return to his role as a reserve lineman, and he likely won't see the game field unless left guard Nick Easton gets hurt.
