Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Compiles 99 total yards in Week 6 win
McKinnon rushed 16 times for 69 yards and a touchdown while also hauling in five of six targets for 30 yards and another score in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Packers.
The speedy tailback once again outpaced backfield mate Latavius Murray while logging a rushing touchdown for the second consecutive week. McKinnon crossed the goal line from three yards out to cap an eight-play, 84-yard drive midway through the second quarter, a score that was preceded by a 27-yard touchdown reception on the first play of the period. Despite Murray initially being considered as the workhorse back in the wake of Dalvin Cook's season-ending knee injury, McKinnon has notched 32 rushing touches to Murray's 27 in the subsequent pair of contests. Furthermore, the 25-year-old is averaging an impressive 5.1 yards per tote over that span, far outdistancing Murray's 2.2. McKinnon will look to continue churning out superior production in a Week 7 home tilt against the Ravens.
