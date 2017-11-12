Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Held to 47 yards

McKinnon rushed 10 times for 32 yard and and added two catches for 15 yards in Sunday's 38-30 win over Washington.

The 12 touches and 47 yards were both lows for McKinnon since rookie Dalvin Cook was lost for the season with a torn ACL. McKinnon touched the ball 42 times and scored thrice in Cook's first two games out of the lineup, but has scored just once in three games since. Latavius Murray, meanwhile, has two touchdown in the past three games and has more touches than McKinnon, 55 to 49. McKinnon still offers a receiving element that Murray does not and should continue to see 15 to 20 touches per game, but it doesn't appear as though he will be the lead back he looked like he might have been in immediate aftermath of Cook's injury.