Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Held to 47 yards
McKinnon rushed 10 times for 32 yard and and added two catches for 15 yards in Sunday's 38-30 win over Washington.
The 12 touches and 47 yards were both lows for McKinnon since rookie Dalvin Cook was lost for the season with a torn ACL. McKinnon touched the ball 42 times and scored thrice in Cook's first two games out of the lineup, but has scored just once in three games since. Latavius Murray, meanwhile, has two touchdown in the past three games and has more touches than McKinnon, 55 to 49. McKinnon still offers a receiving element that Murray does not and should continue to see 15 to 20 touches per game, but it doesn't appear as though he will be the lead back he looked like he might have been in immediate aftermath of Cook's injury.
More News
-
Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Records 122 scrimmage yards•
-
Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Totals 57 yards in win•
-
Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Struggling with fumbles•
-
Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Compiles 99 total yards in Week 6 win•
-
Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Takes charge with 146 total yards Monday•
-
Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...