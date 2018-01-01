Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Just 44 yards in Sunday's win
McKinnon had 12 carries for 44 yards in Sunday's win over Chicago.
McKinnon has been explosive this season but taken a back seat to Lativus Murray in the second half of the season. McKinnon has 283 yards rushing and 218 yards receiving with one touchdown in his last eight games. McKinnon can still produce big plays and will likely be a bigger factor in the passing game if the Vikings need to go to the air in their first playoff game after a bye.
More News
-
Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Produces amid limited usage•
-
Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Tops 100 receiving yards in win•
-
Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Limited Wednesday with shoulder issue•
-
Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Strong on per-carry basis Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Reaches end zone versus Falcons•
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...