Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Just 44 yards in Sunday's win

McKinnon had 12 carries for 44 yards in Sunday's win over Chicago.

McKinnon has been explosive this season but taken a back seat to Lativus Murray in the second half of the season. McKinnon has 283 yards rushing and 218 yards receiving with one touchdown in his last eight games. McKinnon can still produce big plays and will likely be a bigger factor in the passing game if the Vikings need to go to the air in their first playoff game after a bye.