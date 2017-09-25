Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Just four touches in Sunday's win
McKinnon had two carries for five yards and lost a yard on two receptions in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.
McKinnon continues to play more snaps (14) than Latavius Murray, but neither backup is getting significant touches behind starter Dalvin Cook.
More News
-
Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Six touches in Sunday's loss•
-
Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Six touches in Monday's win•
-
Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Excels across stat sheet Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Lackluster first preseason game•
-
Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Not likely to play Thursday•
-
Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Returns to practice Sunday•
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...