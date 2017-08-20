Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Lackluster first preseason game

McKinnon lost six yards on his only rushing attempt and had one reception for eight yards in Friday's preseason loss at Seattle. He also gained ten yards on his only kickoff return.

McKinnon missed Minnesota's first preseason game with a lower leg injury. He would begin the season as the backup to Dalvin Cook if Latavius Murray (ankle) remains out, however, McKinnon doesn't otherwise look to have a significant role in the offense. He could win the kickoff return job as he's battling Rodney Adams and Stacey Coley for the role.