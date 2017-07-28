Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Leg not an issue
McKinnon was unbothered in his return to practice Friday, which followed a premature exit from Thursday's session, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
McKinnon was seen sporting a sleeve on his right leg Friday, but says he's fine following Thursday's early departure. That obviously comes as good news, as McKinnon won't lose ground in his competition with rookie Dalvin Cook for snaps. Besides them, Latavius Murray (ankle) also factors into the Vikings' backfield plans, but he remains on the team's PUP list until further notice.
