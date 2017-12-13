Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Limited Wednesday with shoulder issue

McKinnon was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

After six consecutive games in which he failed to surpass 3.6 yards per carry, McKinnon found daylight in Sunday's loss to the Panthers, gaining 46 yards on seven totes. Despite his efficient work, McKinnon saw his usage dwindle after halftime, with the shoulder issue perhaps offering an explanation for that. McKinnon's ability to practice in any capacity Wednesday suggests his injury shouldn't keep him out Week 15 against the Bengals, but his situation will warrant a closer look if he fails to turn in a full session either Thursday or Friday.