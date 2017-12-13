Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Limited Wednesday with shoulder issue
McKinnon was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
After six consecutive games in which he failed to surpass 3.6 yards per carry, McKinnon found daylight in Sunday's loss to the Panthers, gaining 46 yards on seven totes. Despite his efficient work, McKinnon saw his usage dwindle after halftime, with the shoulder issue perhaps offering an explanation for that. McKinnon's ability to practice in any capacity Wednesday suggests his injury shouldn't keep him out Week 15 against the Bengals, but his situation will warrant a closer look if he fails to turn in a full session either Thursday or Friday.
More News
-
Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Strong on per-carry basis Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Reaches end zone versus Falcons•
-
Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Quiet in win over Lions•
-
Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Outshined by Murray again in win•
-
Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Held to 47 yards•
-
Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Records 122 scrimmage yards•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...