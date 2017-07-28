Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Misses Friday's practice
McKinnon (leg) is not taking part in Friday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
McKinnon was forced into an early exit from Thursday's session, but subsequently took the field with a sleeve on his right leg during Minnesota's Friday morning walkthrough. In addition, McKinnon stated he was fine following Thursday's premature departure, seemingly quelling any concern regarding his status. While it seems likely that he's only dealing with something minor, McKinnon preceded to miss Friday's practice, making way for Dalvin Cook to run with the starters. With Latavius Murray (ankle) still on the PUP list, Cook figures to remain there until McKinnon can return, gaining valuable reps in his quest to earn the Vikings' first-string gig.
