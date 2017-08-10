Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Not likely to play Thursday

McKinnon isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason game in Buffalo.

McKinnon tended to a lower leg injury earlier in camp, but the ailment hasn't hindered his practice reps since the end of July. He'll be joined by free-agent pickup Latavius Murray, who spent most of the offseason recovering from March ankle surgery. Consequently, rookie Dalvin Cook will be given the first reps out of the backfield before giving way to reserves Bishop Sankey and Terrell Newby.