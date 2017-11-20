Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Outshined by Murray again in win

McKinnon rushed 14 times for 48 yards and brought in five of seven targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 24-7 win over the Rams.

McKinnon's final line wasn't awful by any stretch, but he did check in significantly behind backfield Latavius Murray's 95 rushing yards. On a brighter note, his five catches were tied for second on the team, but his 2.4 YPC left much to be desired. Even though Murray has outproduced him on the ground over the last two weeks, the Vikings are still splitting rushing touches fairly evenly between the two, which when combined with McKinnon's passing game role, keeps him a viable fantasy asset. He'll look to contribute in a key Thanksgiving Day divisional clash with the Lions.