Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Practices fully Thursday
McKinnon (ankle) turned in a full practice Thursday.
McKinnon exited late in Sunday's loss to the Lions with the ankle injury, but fortunately for a Vikings squad that will be without running back Dalvin Cook (knee) for the season with a torn ACL, it doesn't appear the team will suffer another personnel loss at the position. With Cook and his three-down role now up for grabs, McKinnon will naturally have an easier path to offensive snaps, but it's expected most of his opportunities will come on passing downs, as he's averaging just 3.3 yards per carry over the last season and a quarter. Instead, Latavius Murray should be the main beneficiary of Cook's absence and assume the bulk of the carries out of the Vikings' backfield.
