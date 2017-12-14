Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Practices fully Thursday
McKinnon (shoulder) practiced in full Thursday.
Since Dalvin Cook suffered a torn ACL in Week 4, McKinnon has averaged 76.9 yards per game from scrimmage and scored five total touchdowns across nine outings. That said, McKinnon hasn't surpassed 60 scrimmage yards in five consecutive contests. After a brief reduction in reps Wednesday, he returned Thursday without limitations, setting himself up to take advantage of the Bengals' 19th-ranked defense Sunday.
