Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Produces amid limited usage
McKinnon carried seven times for 42 yards and caught one of two targets for an additional nine yards during Saturday's 16-0 win over the Packers.
McKinnon averaged six yards per carry, but volume was not in his favor as he received his lowest allotment of touches since Week 4. This may come as a bit of a surprise, considering his team played with a lead throughout the game, but Latavious Murray's 21 totes limited the impact McKinnon had as Minnesota squared the victory away. He could see additional work next week against the Bears if the team is in a position to limit its starters, but it seems unlikely that he'd be too heavily involved if the team already has playoff positioning secured.
