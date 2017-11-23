Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Quiet in win over Lions
McKinnon rushed 13 times for just 23 yards and caught a 31-yard reception during Thursday's 30-23 win over Detroit.
After getting out to a 13-point lead early, the Minnesota game script wasn't favorable for McKinnon's skill set and role in the offense. His only catch came on the Vikings' second drive, and he primarily rushed in obvious running situations all afternoon. Additionally, for the third consecutive week, Latavius Murray ran for more yards per attempt and received more red-zone carries. It's not all doom and gloom for McKinnon, but his value appears to be becoming more reliant on his work in the passing game, which hurts his game-to-game fantasy floor.
