Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Records 122 scrimmage yards

McKinnon carried 14 times for 50 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 33-16 win over the Browns. He also caught six of 10 targets for 72 yards.

McKinnon enjoyed an productive performance in this one, comfortably leading the team in scrimmage yards and finding the end zone on a one-yard plunge in the third quarter. He's been excellent in four weeks since Dalvin Cook's knee injury, scoring four touchdowns while averaging 106 scrimmage yards per game. McKinnon's fantasy arrow is pointing straight up at the moment, and he'll look to pick up where he left off in Week 10 against the Redskins after the upcoming bye.