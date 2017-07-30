Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Returns to practice Sunday
McKinnon (lower leg) returned to practice Sunday, Mark Craig of the Star Tribune reports.
McKinnon was held out of Saturday's practice with a lower leg injury, but the fact that he'll only miss one day means it was a relatively minor ailment. He rejoined practice Sunday and should see a decent amount of reps behind Dalvin Cook considering projected starter Latavius Murray (ankle) is currently stuck on the PUP list.
More News
-
Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Misses Friday's practice•
-
Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Puts on 11 pounds•
-
Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Increased competition for playing time•
-
Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Joined by Murray in backfield•
-
Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Scores two touchdowns Sunday versus Bears•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...