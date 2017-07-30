Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Returns to practice Sunday

McKinnon (lower leg) returned to practice Sunday, Mark Craig of the Star Tribune reports.

McKinnon was held out of Saturday's practice with a lower leg injury, but the fact that he'll only miss one day means it was a relatively minor ailment. He rejoined practice Sunday and should see a decent amount of reps behind Dalvin Cook considering projected starter Latavius Murray (ankle) is currently stuck on the PUP list.

