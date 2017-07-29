Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Sitting out Saturday
McKinnon (lower leg) sat out of Saturday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.
Saturday marked McKinnon's second consecutive practice absence as he continues to work his way back from an early camp leg injury. With Latavius Murray (ankle) also sidelined, rookie Dalvin Cook figures to continue seeing work with the first-team offense. There's no word yet on when McKinnon will be ready to return to practice.
