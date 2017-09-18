Play

Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Six touches in Sunday's loss

McKinnon had three carries for 16 yards and had three receptions for nine yards on five targets in Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh.

McKInnon got more touches than Latavius Murray behind Dalvin Cook. He also played more snaps (22) than Murray (6). However, both will have a limited backup role behind Cook.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories