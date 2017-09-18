Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Six touches in Sunday's loss
McKinnon had three carries for 16 yards and had three receptions for nine yards on five targets in Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh.
McKInnon got more touches than Latavius Murray behind Dalvin Cook. He also played more snaps (22) than Murray (6). However, both will have a limited backup role behind Cook.
