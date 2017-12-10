Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Strong on per-carry basis Sunday

McKinnon rushed seven times for 46 yards and caught two of three targets for nine more in Sunday's 31-24 loss to Carolina.

McKinnon was far more effective on a per-touch basis than Latavius Murray, averaging 6.6 yards per rush compared to Murray's 1.6. Neither running back was able to get into a rhythm with Minnesota never holding a lead in this one, but the team's 10-3 record suggests gameflow won't be an issue most weeks. If McKinnon keeps outplaying Murray, he'll get a greater share of the workload moving forward after being out-touched, 11-9, in this one.