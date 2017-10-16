Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Struggling with fumbles

McKinnon has been struggling with ball security, fumbling three times (losing two) over the past three games, ESPN.com's Courtney Cronin reports. "I've had two contact fumbles and it's been eating me alive," McKinnon said. "I just have to deal with it. It's not a problem. I just have to fix it, and that's it. I've never had an issue with it. I just have to do better in those situations."

This would be more of a concern if not for the fact that McKinnon had previously never fumbled in his four-year career. He's vastly outproduced Latavius Murray in two games since Dalvin Cook (knee) went down for the season, piling up 164 rushing yards (5.1 per carry), 81 receiving yards (7.4 per catch) and three total touchdowns. Murray did get 16 touches on 33 snaps in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Packers, but his role likely will be reduced if McKinnon keeps piling up yards without losing any more fumbles. The Vikings face a slumping Baltimore run defense in Week 7, setting McKinnon up for another solid performance.