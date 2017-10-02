Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Suffers ankle injury in fourth quarter

McKinnon injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 14-7 loss to the Lions, Andrew Krammer of The Star Tribune reports.

With Dalvin Cook (knee) feared to have a torn ACL, the Vikings needed McKinnon and Latavius Murray to close out Sunday's game. McKinnon suffered an injury of his own during the fourth quarter and declined to comment after the game. He's managed 26 yards on 10 carries and 40 yards on eight receptions (12 targets) this season, after producing only 3.6 yards per carry and 4.7 yards per target last year. Murray hasn't been much better, gaining 38 yards on 14 carries and eight yards on two catches. The Minnesota running game will be in trouble if Cook's injury is confirmed to be of the season-ending variety.