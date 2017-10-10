Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Takes charge with 146 total yards Monday
McKinnon had 16 carries for 95 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown, and six receptions for 51 yards in Monday's win over the Bears.
McKinnon got more carries than Latavius Murray (12 carries for 31 yards) and looks to be the primary ball carrier with Dalvin Cook out for the season with a torn ACL. Murray and McKinnon may continue to split carries, but McKinnon showed more spark Monday and looks to have more upside in Minnesota's backfield.
