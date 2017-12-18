Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Tops 100 receiving yards in win

McKinnon rushed nine times for 24 yards and added seven catches for 114 yards on eight targets in Sunday's 34-7 win over the Bengals.

While McKinnon was outplayed by Latavius Murray on the ground, he led his team in catches and receiving yards. Both members of this running back duo have provided strong fantasy value since Dalvin Cook tore his ACL in Week 4, but it's a bit worrying that McKinnon hasn't topped 50 rushing yards in his past eight games.