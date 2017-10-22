Vikings' Jerick McKinnon: Totals 57 yards in win
McKinnon rushed for 47 yards on 14 carries and added three catches for 10 yards in Sunday's 24-16 win over Baltimore.
McKinnon was quiet for much of Sunday's slugfest, never recording a 10-yard play despite 17 touches. The fourth-year back looks like he will proceed down the stretch with a pretty even handle in the backfield with Latavius Murray. In the three games since Dalvin Cook went down for the year with a torn ACL, McKinnon has averaged just under 20 touches per game to Murray's 16. McKinnon's abilities as a receiver have been the difference as he has caught 14 passes during the span on his way to topping 95 total yards twice. His fumbling might scare some off, but McKinnon is the back to have in Minnesota right now.
