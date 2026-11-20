Jones (shoulder) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the 49ers in Mexico City.

Jones -- who was managing a shoulder injury during Week 11 prep -- was a full participant in Friday's session, which was enough for him to avoid an injury tag for Sunday's contest. He was signed to the Vikings' 53-man roster Wednesday to give the team more depth at wide receiver while Jordan Addison recovers from a thumb injury. Jones figures to be limited to a rotational role on offense while serving as a contributor on special teams.