Jones reverted to the Vikings' practice squad Monday and signed a reserve/future contract with Minnesota.

Jones was elevated to the Vikings' active roster for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Packers, when he played seven snaps on special teams and returned two punts for five yards in a 16-3 win. It was the first regular-season appearance for Jones since he entered the league as an undrafted free agent in April of 2024. He's stuck around with the Vikings' organization since joining the league and will participate in offseason activities with the hope of earning a spot on the active roster for 2026.