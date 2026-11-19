The Vikings signed Jones (shoulder) off the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday.

Jones was elevated from the Vikings' practice squad to the active roster for both Week 5 and Week 10 against the Saints and Packers, respectively, and he'll now be part of Minnesota's 53-man roster moving forward. He picked up a shoulder injury during Sunday's 30-10 win over Green Bay and was listed as a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, so his reps over the coming days will provide clarity on his chances of playing against the 49ers on Nov. 22. The addition of Jones to the active roster gives the Vikings extra depth at wide receiver in the absence of Jordan Addison (thumb).