Vikings' Joe Berger: Plans to play in 2018
Berger plans to continue his playing career in 2018, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.
Berger, who's now 35 years of age, is known to be contemplating retirement. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent in March and may need to travel outside of Minnesota to find work.
