Williams (shoulder) signed with the Vikings on Monday, Lindsey Young of the team's official site reports.
Williams missed the entire 2022 season after having surgery on his shoulder, but he's healthy again and ready to resume his NFL career with a new team. The cornerback was drafted by the Patriots in the second round in 2019, but Williams was limited to a depth role in New England's secondary prior to the shoulder injury.
