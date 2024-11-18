Romo made his only field-goal attempt while going 2-for-3 on PATs in Sunday's 23-13 win over the Titans.
Romo made a 40-yard field goal in the second quarter, his only attempt of the day. He has now made all five of his field-goal tries over two weeks as the starting kicker in Minnesota with Will Reichard (quadricep) on injured reserve.
