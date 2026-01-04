Vikings' John Wolford: Emergency QB3 for Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wolford (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Vikings' emergency third quarterback against the Packers on Sunday.
Wolford will only be able to enter Sunday's game if both J.J. McCarthy and Max Brosmer must leave the game due to injury, illness or ejection.
More News
-
Vikings' John Wolford: Emergency QB3 for Week 16•
-
Vikings' John Wolford: Serving as emergency QB•
-
Vikings' John Wolford: Serving as emergency QB in Week 14•
-
Vikings' John Wolford: Signs with active roster•
-
John Wolford: Reverts to practice squad•
-
Vikings' John Wolford: Elevated from practice squad•