Wolford (coach's decision) is inactive and will be Minnesota's emergency third quarterback against Washington on Sunday, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Wolford was elevated to the active roster last weekend and worked as Minnesota's No. 2 QB with J.J. McCarthy (concussion) sidelined. The Vikings then signed Wolford to the active roster Saturday, but with McCarthy out of concussion protocol, the former is inactive against the Commanders. In order for Wolford to be eligible to take the field Sunday, both McCarthy and No. 2 QB Max Brosmer would need to exit the contest due to injury, illness or ejection.