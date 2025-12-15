Vikings' John Wolford: Serving as emergency QB
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wolford (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday Night Football against the Cowboys, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.
The quarterback was elevated to the active roster for Minnesota's Week 13 matchup with Seattle with J.J. McCarthy sidelined due to a concussion. Last week, though, McCarthy returned, moving Wolford to the emergency role behind McCarthy and Max Brosmer. It's a role he'll play again Sunday night.