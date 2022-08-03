Mundt is the leading candidate for the top tight end role with Irv Smith sidelined for the preseason and possibly early in the regular season after thumb surgery, and Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said Mundt has untapped potential as a pass catcher, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Mundt will compete with Ben Ellefson, Nick Muse and Zach Davidson as there wasn't a clear No. 2 tight end before camp began. All three backups are seen as mostly blockers, so the Vikings would like reduce the tight end's role in the passing game if Smith were to miss regular season games. Still, it's worth watching Mundt's development in the preseason.