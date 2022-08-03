Mundt is the leading candidate for the starting tight end job with Irv Smith (thumb) sidelined for the preseason and possibly early in the regular season, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Mundt will compete with Ben Ellefson, Nick Muse and Zach Davidson, as there wasn't a clear No. 2 tight end before camp began. All three backups are seen as mostly blockers, so the Vikings would like reduce the tight end's role in the passing game if Smith were to miss regular season games. Still, it's worth watching Mundt's development in the preseason, as offensive coordinator Wes Phillips suggested Mundt has untapped potential as a pass catcher.