Mundt felt great after the Vikings' preseason opener and did not suffer any setbacks, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Mundt is in line to compete with the likes of Ben Ellefson, Zach Davidson, Nick Muse and Shaun Beyer for the team's No. 2 tight end role behind Irv Smith. As of now, he appears to have completely moved on from the torn ACL he suffered last October.