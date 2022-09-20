Mundt had two receptions for 28 yards on three targets in Monday's loss at Philadelphia.
Mundt started at tight end for a second consecutive game, but Irv Smith, Jr. had the larger workload with eight targets and more snaps on offense (34 to 28). With Smith eased into action after thumb surgery, Mundt's role in the passing game may decrease as Smith gets even more opportunities.
