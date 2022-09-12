Mundt had three receptions for 17 yards on three targets in Sunday's win over Green Bay. Mundt started at tight end with Irv Smith, Jr. coming off the bench since Smith was eased into action, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

It was Mundt's fourth career start but he could see a reduced role if Smith returns to full speed in Week 2. However, there's no guarantee Smith will return to his prior form after missing 2021 with a knee injury and working his way back from an Aug. 2 thumb injury that required surgery.