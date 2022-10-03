Mundt had a drop on his only target in Sunday's win over New Orleans in London.
Mundt played just 20 snaps on offense and went out on just five routes as his role has shrunk with Irv Smith back to full speed after preseason injuries.
More News
-
Vikings' Johnny Mundt: Two receptions Sunday•
-
Vikings' Johnny Mundt: Gets another start at TE•
-
Vikings' Johnny Mundt: Gets start at TE in season opener•
-
Vikings' Johnny Mundt: Feels great after opener•
-
Vikings' Johnny Mundt: Could get looks with Smith out•
-
Vikings' Johnny Mundt: Moves past knee issue•