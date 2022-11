Mundt had one reception for one yard in Sunday's win at Washington.

Mundt played 15 snaps on offense and went out on four routes. T.J. Hockensen had nine receptions and played on 60 snaps, so Mundt didn't see any short-term bump in playing time while Hockensen got acclimated to his new team. Mundt will have a limited, primarily blocking role with Hockensen in the fold.