As training camp opened, Mundt saw work as the second tight end when the Vikings opted to go with two in practice, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports.

Mundt is thus past the knee issue that limited him in OTAs and the former Ram will now look to secure a depth role in a Minnesota tight end corps that is led by Irv Smith and also includes Ben Ellefson, Zach Davidson and Nick Muse. In six games with Los Angeles last season, Mundt caught his only target for nine yards and in his new locale the 27-year-old figures to continue to make most of his mark as a blocker.