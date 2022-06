Mundt (knee) has been working on the side during OTAs but believes he'll be ready to go by training camp in late July, Chris Tomasson of twincities.com reports.

Mundt was deployed almost exclusively as a blocker during his five years in Los Angeles before the Vikings signed him as a backup to Irv Smith this offseason. His path to targets in 2022 isn't clear barring an injury to Smith, and even then Minnesota would probably prefer to throw the ball to Justin Jefferson or Dalvin Cook underneath.